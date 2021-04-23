People in their 40s can now sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine.

They can sign up either by sending an SMS with their ID card to 9918 0045 or by filling a form online.

More than 300,000 doses of the vaccine had been given by Thursday with a total of 6,790 jabs being given on Wednesday, the highest number given in a single day since COVID-19 vaccines started to be administered in Malta.

Malta has been administering Pfizer, Moderna and Astra Zeneca vaccines but the Johnson and Johnson single-dose vaccine, which Malta received last Friday, can now also start to be used.

The jab has been reviewed by the European Medicines Authority which decided on Tuesday that blood clots should be listed as a "very rare" side effect of this vaccine, but that the benefits of the shot still outweigh the risks.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), as of Monday, 35.7% of those in their 50s in Malta were administered their first jab.