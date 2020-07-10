Prime Minister Robert Abela has confirmed meeting PN leader Adrian Delia last week, but denied the existence of a ‘go-slow’ agreement when it comes to MPs' relationships with murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.

Abela said the meeting was held on the opposition leader’s request. He said it was not the first time he had met the PN leader, describing their meetings as “regular”.

He however flatly denied having discussed Yorgen Fenech or any go-slows.

Delia was confronted by MPs about the meeting during a tense parliamentary group meeting on Tuesday, during which the opposition leader lost a no confidence vote.

MPs accused Delia of having brokered the go-slow to take pressure off deputy leader Robert Arrigo, who had business links with the Tumas Group headed by the Fenech family.

Labour MP Glenn Bedingfield had raised the issue in parliament without naming Arrigo.

Abela noted in an address to Labour's extraordinary general council that Bedingfield's warning to PN MPs about their business ties to Fenech seemed to have worked.

In return, it was alleged that Delia agreed not to press on contacts Labour MPs had with the business magnate, including accusations that a Cabinet member had a relationship with the murder suspect.

Delia himself was facing questions at the time of the meeting about his relationship with Fenech and the extent of his communication with the 17 Black owner.

Times of Malta has since revealed Delia kept in contact with Fenech, and even left the door open for a meeting in March 2019.

Delia is clinging on to his role as PN and opposition leader, despite the growing calls for his resignation.

MPs who oppose his leadership have nominated Therese Comodini Cachia to take up the constitutional role of opposition leader.

Delia said during a 10pm address on NET TV that he was still leader of the opposition and the Nationalist Party despite the majority of his MPs nominating an alternative.

In a post on Facebook on Thursday evening, Delia said these were difficult times brought about by the party’s own people.

"This has not been easy to do and the old ways have fought back but I am still here..."

He said he was hurt and angry by the developments and he was aware that party supporters were too.

He pledged that action would be taken at the opportune moment and within the party structures.

"I was elected as leader of this big party so that together we will implement 'A New Way' and I have tried, over and over again, to do this."