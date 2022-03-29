Prime Minister Robert Abela and his advisers are hashing out the new cabinet of ministers, which is expected to be appointed in the coming hours.

Abela and his close team have been at the Auberge de Castille since early Tuesday morning as work on assigning ministerial responsibilities gets underway.

Earlier on Tuesday, Times of Malta reported how MPs are anxiously waiting to see how the ministerial posts will be dished out, with sources speculating about some moves the prime minister is expected to make.

The appointment of ministers and the assignment of their responsibilities is strictly the prime minister's prerogative.

Abela is expected to start summoning MPs on Tuesday to discuss portfolios, with the swearing-in ceremony likely to be held at the palace in Valletta on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Labour MPs will meet at party headquarters on Tuesday evening to discuss which seats the MPs elected from two districts will cede for unelected candidates. A secret vote will be held. The meeting is scheduled for around 6.30 pm at Labour headquarters in Ħamrun.

Once the party informs the Elector Commission which seats are being vacated, the commission will issue a call for nominations and then hold the casual elections after a few days. The process does not involve any voting. Instead, the computers used to count the votes last Sunday will calculate who got the next preference votes on the ballots of the winning candidates.

Political sources said this week is very tight for the prime minister and he can’t delay making ministerial appointments.

The weekend will see the government taken up with the visit of Pope Francis while Thursday is a public holiday - March 31, Freedom Day.

Abela lays a wreath at the Freedom Day monument, in Vittoriosa, last year. Photo: DOI.

It is traditional for the PL to celebrate Freedom Day the night before and this year will be no exception.

Abela is set to address party supporters at the Freedom Monument in Vittoriosa on Wednesday night. The event will substitute the victory celebrations which cannot be held this weekend due to the papal visit.