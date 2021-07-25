People cannot be forced to take the COVID-19 vaccine, but the government will not shy away from decisions to "give value" to the vaccine and protect the Maltese population, Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Sunday.

Speaking during a brief phone-in interview on ONE radio, Abela said there was a “small minority” who did not want to take the COVID vaccine.

Malta has already placed quarantine restrictions on unvaccinated people travelling to the island.

Dozens of companies are considering requiring their unvaccinated employees to take weekly novel coronavirus tests, according to the head of the Malta Employers’ Association (MEA).

Countries like France have announced new restrictions requiring anyone wishing to visit restaurants, bars or shopping centres to either show proof of vaccination or a negative test, in a bid to drive up vaccination numbers.

The prime minister’s comments came a day after COVID-19 rules sceptics and anti-vaxxers took to Valletta for a protest march.

Abela said over 8,000 people had used mobile vaccine clinics last week, helping to bring Malta another step closer to normality.

The prime minister said the country needed to keep up its vaccination efforts.

He said the international monetary fund had praised the vaccination programme, and observed how optimism among families and businesses had reached pre-pandemic levels.

He urged people who knew someone who had not taken the jab to encourage them to do so.

“We cannot put our minds at ease until everyone is vaccinated”, he said.

Progress and economic growth

On the economy, Abela said there were no doubts progress and economic growth needed to continue.

He said this progress needed to focus on improving people’s quality of life.

Abela said this month saw the lowest ever unemployment rates, a sharp contrast to the huge job losses that were expected last year as a result of the pandemic.

Youth unemployment is the lowest in the EU, Abela said. “If people are in employment, it gives us a solid base on which to build.”

Marsalforn project

Abela praised the €3 million pedestrianisation project in Marsalforn. He said the project had given open spaces back to families, rather than cars.

The prime minister said he expected the project’s plans to be implemented.

Abela also pointed to a €5 million investment in a new arts and cultural centre in Gozo. He acknowledged the sacrifices made by the arts community during the pandemic.