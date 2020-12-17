It is the duty of the police to start ascertaining who is telling the truth and who is lying in the Daphne Caruana Galizia inquiry and start arraigning people for perjury, independent candidate Arnold Cassola said.

He said in a statement that the inquiry has clearly shown that witnesses are lying.

Giving examples, he said that while former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat had said he decided on holding an early election in April 2017, after Caruana Galizia’s article on Egrant, his former chief of staff Keith Schembri said he knew about an early election in March 2017, before the article was published.

And while Muscat has always maintained that he did not know who 17 Black belonged to, Schembri said he told Muscat who its owner was.

Schembri said he knew about the leak of the Electrogas files before the June 2017 elections but Paul Apap Bologna and Mark Gasan said they only got to know in December 2017.

And while former Finance Minister Edward Scicluna said he was never consulted about the Electrogas and Vitals deals, Schembri said the former minister was involved from the beginning.

The crime of perjury, Cassola said, has not been eliminated from the Maltese criminal code.