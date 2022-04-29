Pope Francis has thanked Archbishop Charles Scicluna for his "humanity and humour" in a message released by the Curia almost a month after the papal visit.

The message was dated April 5 but was only released on Friday, during a week in which the arcchbishop denied a report in the Shift News that he tried to postpone the visit, which took place a week after the general election.

Francis paid tribute to the "commitment" of the archbishop and thanked the priests, male and female religious people, and laypeople who all worked together for the visit.

“I thank you for the beautiful welcome, the hospitality and generosity. I will cherish your humanity and humour, as well as the love you showed me in the days full of happiness,” Francis wrote.

Francis was in Malta on April 2-4, for a trip that had been repeatedly rescheduled due to the pandemic. He visited Gozo and the migrant community in Ħal Far and said Mass on the Granaries in Floriana.

He had also urged the country to fight corruption and land speculation and to welcome all those who seek asylum.

Francis said he hoped the Lord would bless Malta with vocations, and repay it for the care it gives elderly priests.

"I will keep you in my prayers and humbly ask you to also do the same," he wrote to the Archbishop. "May the Lord Jesus bless you and the Blessed Virgin safeguard you and the people trusted in your care," he wrote.