Roberta Metsola has added another award to her burgeoning collection.

The European Parliament president received the Medal of the University of Warsaw during a visit she paid to the Polish capital.

The medal was presented by the Rector of the University Alojzy Nowak, who described the award as the University’s “most honourable appreciation for everything you (Roberta Metsola) have been doing, not only for us but for Europe.”

During her time in Warsaw, Metsola met with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and also addressed Poland’s Senate, telling them that European politicians need to ensure their reforms. do not leave citizens behind.

“There is an invisible line that people cannot be pushed beyond. People must have confidence in the process and they must be able to afford it. Otherwise it will not succeed. That is why we need to have the understanding - and the courage - to admit where we are going too far too fast. Like what the European Parliament did with the Pesticides Reduction Act. Our farmers, businesses and regions have every reason to expect the promise of Europe to deliver for them too. We must be able to deliver,” Metsola said.

She expressed concern about the scepticism of many young voters, noting they were often being serenaded by populists who “attempt to paint black and white pictures while reality is always a thousand shades of grey.”

Metsola also held a press conference with Tusk, who previously served as president of the European Council.

She thanked Tusk for his leadership and said she was happy to see Poland “returning to be the leader we all know it is.”

“You have always taught me that our Europe must be one in which we stand up for our values, for democracy, for freedom and for the rule of law - even when it’s difficult or under threat,” Metsola told Tusk. “Because this is what defines us. Where war is no longer unthinkable and fewer people live in a democracy than outside of one, our Europe must be the superpower of rights, freedoms and prosperity. A Europe with Poland at its heart.”

Tusk assumed power following national elections held last October, with the Civic Coalition he led wrestling control away from the Law and Justice Party (PiS) which had adopted an increasingly authoritarian form of leadership.

Metsola is now scheduled to visit the Polish city of Gdansk, where she will speak to students and encourage them to vote during an event at the European Solidarity Centre.