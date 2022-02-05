Several banners and billboards that advertised last weekend’s Malta Film Awards were replaced with banners decrying taxpayer-funded “propaganda” on Friday night, in a protest act by unknown activists.

“Government propaganda that you paid for,” the yellow banners read.

Photos sent to Times of Malta showed the anti-propaganda banners placed in various locations across Malta, over white canvas that previously advertised the Malta Film Awards.

The awards were heavily advertised across Malta and Gozo.

The Malta Film Commission has refused to say just how much the Saturday night award ceremony cost, with rumours abounding that it far surpassed its €400,000 budget. Film commissioner Johann Grech had previously said that he would divulge "all numbers" after the awards, but has since ignored questions.

Independent MP Arnold Cassola has since asked the National Audit Office to investigate spending on the awards while Matthew Caruana Galizia has said he has filed a Freedom of Information request to discover how much UK comedian David Walliams was paid to host the ceremony.

The event saw Blood on the Crown scoop up seven awards, with best film going to 2018 flick The Boat.

One of the many billboards advertising the film awards.

Ostensibly a celebration of Malta’s film sector, the Malta Film Awards were plagued by trouble from the outset, when several leading local producers announced they would be boycotting the ceremony to make a point about dire funding for local productions.

Grech has since said that local film crews and productions will get better wages and budgets.