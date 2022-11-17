The 2010 South Africa World Cup is etched in the memory of many. Not only for the goals and losses but also for the pre-tournament excitement.

In Malta, thousands took to Valletta’s Republic Street to dance to K’naan’s Wavin’ Flag in the country’s largest-ever choreographed dance a few days before kick-off.

Fast forward 12 years and a much quieter scene is awaiting the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

In general, we are seeing much less interest in the tournament - Mark Pace, national aquarium

Football fans offer three key reasons for the lack of World Cup fever: the tournament’s timing, the controversy surrounding it and the fact that Italy will not be among the participants.

Mark Pace, director of sales and marketing at the Malta National Aquarium, said the venue decided not to host an official fan zone for the first time in years.

No big screen at the Aquarium

In 2014 and again in 2018, fans were able to watch all matches live on a screen outside Pjazza San Pawl. This year, there will be no big screen and the aquarium will instead show the games in its restaurant, La Nave Bistro.

To have an official fan zone, rights need to be acquired from FIFA and the Public Broadcasting Service. It would not be viable this time around, he said.

“A fan zone is nice to have, outside not inside,” he said. Being played in the Middle East for the first time, the extreme heat means the tournament is taking place much later in the year than usual.

Photo: Jonathan Borg

“In general, we are seeing much less interest in the tournament. In my opinion, the main factor is the time that the event is happening,” Pace said. Fan Peter Paul Gauci agrees.

“In Malta, various venues prepare for the World Cup by setting up open-air big screens, as people gather to follow the event in the peak of summer,” he said.

“This time, no one will risk such an investment as we all know that the weather does not permit such activities.”

Domestic leagues disrupted

The winter tournament is also going to disrupt the domestic leagues, which is one reason why schoolteacher Ayrton Curmi, 29, isn’t enthusiastic this year.

He is also one of the many Maltese who support Italy, one of the most successful World Cup teams of all time, which failed to qualify.

Victor Camilleri, owner of Ċaċċu Social Club, said the controversy around the event was also dampening excitement.

The tournament has been mired by human rights issues and corruption allegations.

The opening game of the World Cup takes place on Sunday.

The International Labour Organisation estimates that 50 foreign labourers died and more than 500 others were seriously injured in World Cup related incidents in 2021.

Qatar again came under fire last week as a Qatari World Cup ambassador described homosexuality as ‘damage in the mind’.

“The ambassador’s homophobic comments are off-putting,” Camilleri commented.

“The World Cup is a celebration of football and everyone should be invited to it,” he said.

Small bars stand to gain

However, after the first kick of the ball, the World Cup will still attract attention, the Qormi sports bar owner predicted. Bar owner Shane O’Dwyer agrees and believes that small bars stand to gain from the fact the World Cup is being held in winter.

O’Dwyer sees a busy month ahead in his indoor pubs, The Crafty Cat, The Hoppy Hare, The Hatters and Down the Rabbit Hole.

Fan zones and open-air venues which in summer attract many will be closed or not as popular this year, leading to more patrons for bars like his, he predicts.

“The playing times are also very convenient for fans in Malta,” he said.

The three daily games taking place throughout the group stage of the tournament will be at 2pm, 5pm and 8pm.

English games booked up

“The first game on Sunday that will see Qatar take on Ecuador might not attract too many people but, after that, I’m expecting us to be really busy,” he said.

“Many of the English games and some others have already been booked up,” O’ Dwyer said.

Brian Grixti, owner of Balluta Bar, is also looking forward to a productive tournament.

Talk of lack of enthusiasm for the World Cup is coming from the media, he argued.

“There’s quite a lot of excitement on the ground,” Grixti said. He is planning to double his stock of beer and beverages.

Some 95 per cent of Grixti’s clientele are foreigners, many coming from countries playing in the World Cup and most of the major games are fully booked.

Alec Chetcuti, who works in a sports retail store, said that football shirts are selling like pastizzi.

“Argentina shirts sold out almost immediately after they came in stock,” he said.

However, he added that sales would have been even better had Italy qualified for the World Cup.