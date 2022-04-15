A man is to be charged in court on Friday afternoon charged with crimes related to the Qormi murder of Mario Farrugia earlier in April.

The body of Farrugia, a 62-year-old Pembroke resident, was found in the trunk of his car in Qormi. He had been stabbed more than 40 times. The motive behind the murder is not yet known, although sources told Times of Malta on Thursday that the case could be linked to a financial dispute.

The police said on Friday that they would be charging a suspect in relation to the murder at 5.30pm. It is not known who the suspect to be charged is.

Police have arrested four people in connection with the crime.

Sources told Times of Malta that the lead suspect is Elliot Paul Busuttil, who, in 2020, was charged with attempting to murder a 57-year-old Bulgarian national and steal his money in Ta’ Qali. He had pleaded not guilty to stabbing that man.

He is also linked to narcotics and has prior charges of assault and drug trafficking.

Police have CCTV footage and phone call data leading them to the lead suspect and others currently under arrest.

Sources also told Times of Malta that one of the other suspects is Ramzi Abdulhafid Ib Abukem, a 42-year-old Libyan national.

In 2018, he was charged, along with another Libyan, of beating a man to death in Ħamrun. And in 2016, he was involved in the attempted murder of a group of Paceville bouncers.

He and his associates had allegedly got into a fight with the nightclub security guard and later returned with weapons, including a Samurai sword. Abukem is out on bail.

The arrests followed investigations by the CID, St Julian's police and forensics experts.