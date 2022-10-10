Repairs on a road that passes through Chadwick Lakes are set to start in the coming weeks, a full year after the road collapsed last October following heavy rain.

The authorities said they were unable to assess the damage before the summer because a dam beside the road was filled with rainwater and draining it would have caused ecological damage, a spokesperson for the Energy and Water Agency said.

Weather permitting, interventions on site are planned to start in the coming weeks - Spokesperson for Energy and Water Agency

“The water could not be removed without doing extensive damage to the ecological system of the valley and, hence, the stretch of road was blocked off, also to ensure safety,” the spokesperson said.

A dam runs across the water channel next to the road. PHOTO: CHRIS SANT FOURNIER

As the dam dried up, a study on the road started last August. Clearance was given for repair works to begin by the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) and the Planning Authority following its conclusion.

“Weather permitting, interventions on site are planned to start in the coming weeks and will be monitored by ERA,” the spokesperson said.

“Emergency repairs will first be undertaken to reinstate safe viability along the road, with additional interventions to conclude the intervention being planned for 2023,” she said.

Pedestrians will be first to gain access

Following the emergency works, pedestrians will again have a safe passage to the area.

However, vehicles will not be permitted through until the works are complete and necessary safety structures are put in place.

Rubble walls along the valley banks damaged by the rain are also being repaired, with the works to be finished in the coming days, the spokesperson said.

Rubble and litter are scattered in other parts of Chadwick Lakes. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

One frequent visitor said he used to go for walks in the area but had to cut them short because there is no access.

“Chadwick Lakes is one of the few spots in Malta where one can enjoy fresh air, escaping from the busy roads and chaos that surrounds us,” he said.

The collapse occurred in one of the most scenic spots of the valley, he added.

Rubble and litter are also scattered on the ground in other parts of the area, giving a sense of general disrepair.

Chadwick Lakes was rehabilitated in October 2021 to the tune of €5 million. Funds were spent on restoring the biodiversity and enhancing water storage and quality.

Additional goals of the project are to attract historical and environmental tourists, the agency’s website says.