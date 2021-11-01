Updated 9.30am

Part of a road that runs through the Chadwick Lakes site has collapsed, the Mtarfa local council warned motorists early on Monday.

The collapse seems to have taken place throughout the night, which was once again characterised by a continuous downpour.

It follows a very wet week, with the Meteorological Office saying it had measured a month’s worth of rain in just a few days in Malta.

Wied il-Qlejgħa, more commonly known as Chadwick Lakes, recently underwent a revamp.

Among others, Infrastructure Malta embellished a twin-arch stone bridge that was built in the late 19th century, when the Chadwick Lakes were formed by British engineer Sir Osbert Chadwick.

An IM spokesperson told Times of Malta it did not carry out any work on the part of the road that collapsed.

The Energy and Water Agency also carried out restoration works in the area, with Chadwick Lakes farmers complaining that they have been left with no access to their land after it turned a rural road into a footpath as part of a regeneration scheme.

RELATED STORIES Do your part to protect Chadwick Lakes, public told

Climate change impact ‘evident’ at Chadwick Lakes

It is not yet clear whether the road that collapsed overnight formed part of EWA works.

Earlier this year, Nature Trust Malta was handed the responsibility to manage Chadwick Lakes.

Part of the road off Chadwick Lakes collapsed overnight. Photo: Jonathan Borg