The fundamental right to life is enshrined in the Constitution and cannot depend solely on the will of the mother, Life Network Foundation have said in a statement voicing strong opposition to a bill proposing the decriminalisation of abortion.

“Maltese law also recognises the unborn child as a recipient of certain civil rights. This bill will be causing an inconsistency between criminal and civil law, as well as going against the Embryo Protection Act, which protects human life from conception, at its early stage,” the NGO said in a statement.

This week, independent MP Marlene Farrugia presented a bill to Parliament that proposes decriminalising abortion, meaning women who procure abortions will no longer face the possibility of jail-time.

'Blatant attempt to allow abortion'

Life Network Foundation said that this was a blatant attempt to introduce abortion to the country that would “allow ever pregnancy to be terminated by a mother or medical professional and destroy the baby in the womb”.

LNF argued that decriminalisation of abortion would make the act permissible if not acceptable. Removing it as a criminal offence meant there would no longer be a deterrent to terminating a pregnancy.

“This law was and still is considered symbolic because it reflects a moral obligation - that of the protection of the unborn life,” they said.

“Decriminalisation will also lead to abortion becoming unregulated, which easily leads to abuse because it becomes permissible at any stage of the pregnancy and in all circumstances.”

“Doctors and nurses will be able to destroy the life of an unborn baby, as if nothing had happened and with complete freedom, and this is when, to this day, abortion is considered by many Maltese and foreign medical professionals to be against the ethical principles on which their profession is based and which bind medical professionals in their practice. Worse, the bill also repeals the provision criminalising abortion caused by medical negligence or incompetence!”

Additionally, LNF said that no political party nor member of parliament has an electoral mandate to introduce abortion in Malta, saying that while the Nationalist Party had made its stance on the matter clear, the Labour Party had not.

The Nationalist Party has already said that it is against the proposal, with PN leader Bernard Grech saying the party could “never” be in favour of decriminalising abortion.

The Labour Party has chosen not to back the bill, saying it "choked" debate on a sensitive issue, and while it is willing to discuss the matter, it does not want to put it to a parliamentary vote at this stage.

ADPD said on Saturday that it was in favour of abortion in "exceptional circumstances" and in favour of decriminalising the procedure for women.

“Life Network Foundation Malta makes a strong appeal to the leaders of our country against the decriminalisation of abortion. An appeal to continue to protect life, to fight against all threats to human life, and a promise to continue to offer and increase our services so that pregnant women can find all help. We want to be there for mothers during and after pregnancy, as long as is necessary,” they said.

“We call on all deputies in the House of Representatives to remain loyal to their principles, and to the mandate given to them by the people, and to choose life and not death.”