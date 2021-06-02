Developers on Wednesday warned that unless a solution to the dumping of construction waste was found imminently, there will be havoc on Maltese roads with road construction coming “to an almost complete standstill”.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Malta Developers Association said "intense discussions" are currently being held with the government for a solution to be found.

It said the dumping of construction and demolition waste is stalling the progress in the construction industry across the country.

Although there have been a patchwork of attempted solutions along the years in a bid to solve the problem, none have proved to be effective long term, the MDA said.

It added that problem has lately been accentuated by the fact that major roadworks have taken place generating a considerable amount of waste, adding on to the surmounting pressures surrounding the issue.

MDA director-general Deborah Schembri insisted that the current position “is untenable” and called for a solution “without undue delay”.

She presented Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia with a set of short and long term proposals in an effort to resolve the impasse “which is causing great distress to various sectors within the building and construction industry”.

A follow-up meeting with the minister has been set for the coming days during which the government has promised to highlight a way forward.

The MDA said it looked forward to a long-lasting solution but stressed this should have “immediate results” not to jeopardise the livelihood of one of the most productive sectors of the Maltese economy and create havoc on roads with road construction coming “to an almost complete standstill”.

“This is the last thing one wishes to happen during the coming summer months,” Schembri said.