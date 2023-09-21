Prime Minister Robert Abela held a number of bilateral meetings in New York including with the Prime Ministers of Georgia and Andorra Irakli Garibashvili and Xavier Espot Zamora respectively.

Several themes of interest to both countries were discussed.

Abela is in New York for the United Nations general assembly.

With both prime ministers, Abela discsused Malta’s relations with their countries, the European Union, and current world issues.

He also attended a photographic exhibition on the distruction of cultural heritage as a result of conflicts.