Prime Minister Roberta Abela said Sunday he is 'optimistic but cautious' about tourism's re-opening.

Malta is set to re-open for tourism on Tuesday.

Speaking on the Labour Party's media, Abela said that now that many in the country had received their COVID-19 vaccine and herd-immunity had been reached, the tourism sector can move forward more securely.

“Whilst tourism is one of the main pillars of our economy, the challenge now is to balance this with the protection of our health and our economy," the Prime Minister said.

Malta reached herd immunity earlier in the week, when 70% of the country's adult population had received at least one dose of the vaccine. It was the first country in the EU to reach this goal.

On the new legal notice which makes it compulsory on all travellers to present a vaccination certificate or negative PCR test before travelling, Abela said there will be more enforcement and control at the airport and in port.

“We did not leave the tourism sector on its own, we targeted a €20 million aid package to support this sector and its workers,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that the COVID-19 vouchers, which can start being used as of June 7, will give the sector added support.

Abela also said that the country will now reach another milestone with vaccine certificates.

"We have everything in place for the vaccine certifications... we are just waiting for the EU's approval. When it came to the pandemic, we have always worked non-story and have been at the forefront of discussions."