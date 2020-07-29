Nationalist Party deputy leader Robert Arrigo has likened the PN to COVID-19, saying the “virus has now spread” and that the party and its members have been “contaminated”.

He was referring to the internal rifts within the party, which have seen a group of "rebel" MPs declare their lack of confidence in leader Adrian Delia in a vote. Their vote of no confidence was followed by a similar one from the party's executive.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Arrigo said: “long and useless meetings that leads [sic] to nowhere are our own downfall”.

“It seems that besides the hatred shown towards the leader, I am now targeted by the klikka (clique) of rebels. Called a liar and asked to be side-lined and now a new scoop, an MP sending an e-mail to take over our media.

“These are all part of a hostile takeover,” he said.

The group of so-called rebel MPs, he said, are now meeting as a parliamentary group without leadership.

“They already took over. Please do not let them take over by inheritance or bestowing. The party belongs to all. Such is the strength of the hatred that it makes me wonder if there is a gold mine hidden in some basement which is unknown to me,” the deputy leader went on.

Alleging there have been “data breaches” involving him, Arrigo said he has gone to the police commissioner to file a report but did not divulge any further details on the matter.

He insisted “loyalty is a must” and said he had maintained such loyalty towards the four party leaders he has served under.

“Mistakes were done and we learnt from them, yet I never had any hatred or hidden agendas.

“Why is this situation? Why this takeover bid? I am eager to see what their next move is. My sincere appeal is to stay and go for a general election with no change yet with more work. Any alternative is just smoke. Please keep the party as is, and not as anybody's fiefdom.”

Party councillors are between Wednesday and Saturday voting to decide whether Delia should face a confidence motion or if a new leadership race should be called.