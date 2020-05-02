The European Parliament’s largest political grouping on Saturday unveiled its migration policy, with MEP Roberta Metsola arguing the new framework “show agreement is possible on migration across the EU”.

Metsola led negotiations for the European People’s Party migration framework and said Europe now needed “permanent instruments” through which migrants could be rescued, disembarked and relocated.

Malta and Italy have closed their ports to asylum seekers, leaving asylum seekers at sea with nowhere to go. The Maltese government returned a group of such migrants back to Libya two weeks ago and this week chartered a private tourist boat to house a separate group until they can be relocated.

Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo has pleaded for more solidarity from EU member states, saying most are not stepping up to the plcalls for:

- Fair sharing of responsibility between all member states

- Destroying people trafficking networks

- Returning people not eligible for protection back to their home countries

- Faster deployment of 10,000 EU border guards

- Making it clear safe ports on both sides of the Mediterranean have a responsibility to disembark people in distress at sea

- Creating legal paths for those who are required to work in Europe and for those who need asylum

- Addressing root causes of migration by investing in Africa, provided countries cooperate on migration issues

RELATED STORIES MEP Dalli urges EU to help countries repatriate failed asylum seekers

“It is fair with those who need protection, firm with those who do not and harsh with those exploiting the vulnerable. We now have pragmatic, achievable, Europe-wide solutions on the table. Now we need Europe to respond and our government to back it," said Metsola.