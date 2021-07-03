Artists, singers and actors have protested against current COVID-19 restrictions which they say are discriminating against the entertainment sector.

Carrying banners reading ‘We need a serious plan’ (Irridu pjan serju) and ‘Silent no more’ (daqshekk siekta), the roughly 100 people gathered outside parliament in Valletta on Saturday morning.

The signs were true to their word, as people cheered, clapped and danced to the banging drums of popular band Tribali.

Standing alongside members of the Malta Entertainment Industry and Arts Association were the likes of singers Ira Losco and Matthew James, comedian Malcolm Galea and actor Joseph Zammit.

'Everyone needs entertainment and it should be provided in a safe manner' Tribali frontman (left) Peter Paul said during the protest Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Around 10 police officers watched over the gathering, which was held despite the police turning down a previous application for a “controlled, seated and socially distant, peaceful protest”.

The final straw and a sudden rule change

Yet, the last straw on the camel’s back broke after footage showing crowds of football supporters celebrating in Ħamrun on Thursday night, ignoring current social distance rules and few wearing facemasks.

Police later fined 124 people who attended that street party for breaching public health rules.

'They think we are stupid': artists slam the government's approach. Video: Matthew Mirabelli

From Monday, seated mass events will resume but attendance will only be allowed for the fully vaccinated, with numbers initially capped at 100 people.

Quietly, the authorities modified the rules for large-scale events, meaning that events can now be held with multiple "bubbles" capped at those maximum capacities, provided that each bubble is physically separated and has its own entrance, exit, facilities and staff.

What the arts and entertainment sector wants

The Malta Entertainment Industry and Arts Association is calling for a ‘level playing field’ with other sectors.

“Right now we are being discriminated,” managing director of FM Theatre Edward Mercieca told Times of Malta.

Artists came together on Saturday morning in front of Parliament Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

They say that their sector is being made to abide by strict rules and restrictions that are not in place for others, and argue that authorities should provide a clear and transparent plan for event organisers to abide by.

Infuriated at the situation, Mercieca said that artists and entertainers must be taken seriously.

“We are not stupid, they (authorities) are insulting our intelligence. They think we are stupid. We are not. Let us sit around a table and discuss this properly," Mercieca said.

He also commented on how police fined 124 people at the Ħamrun celebrations.

“You look at photos and you see clearly there are 3,000 people. So what happened to the other 2,864 people? Didn't they break the law? What kind of country are we?”

Actor and comedian Malcolm Galea made similar points, noting that people could go to a restaurant without being vaccinated and remove their mask while seated but that "with theatre, things are more stringent."

He said that artists were left with no other choice but to protest on Saturday.

"It was clear that Thursday's football celebrations had permits and police present, but for us to hold a peaceful demonstration, we were denied a permit, so we had no other choice but to come here. We are all calling for equality."

Speaking at the protest, MEIA president Howard Keith Debono said that many artists were left in a situation where they had to find new jobs because the sector was not taken seriously.

"Our culture needs the arts, if we do not protect our culture, art, history, what will be left of our identity? Just politics?" he said.

"We have done everything according to the law, as we respect the rules and regulations, but there are still illegal events taking place. We are calling for equal rights and opportunities, what is good for one person should be good for all."