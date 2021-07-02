Six people tested positive for COVID-19 over the past day, data released on Friday showed.

No recoveries were recorded.

The health authorities said the new cases were registered on a day when healthcare workers carried out 2,717 swab tests.

No COVID-19-linked deaths have been reported since June 17.

This means that Malta's known active COVID-19 cases have now risen to 52, the highest number since June 14.

Vaccinations

Data indicated that healthcare workers administered 4,255 vaccine doses on Thursday.

A total of 328,960 people living in Malta - just under 64 per cent of the total population - are now fully vaccinated against the virus, while 675,014 single shots of COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered so far.

Rules regarding the wearing of masks were relaxed slightly on Thursday as people who are fully vaccinated can now be without them in specific circumstances.

Health Minister Chris Fearne said on Wednesday that Malta has a new vaccination target in light of the spread of the Delta variant abroad and is now aiming to fully vaccinate 85% of those eligible. He said that more than 80% have already been vaccinated.

Meanwhile, travellers entering Malta from other EU member states can now use their nationally-issued digital COVID certificates as proof of vaccination.

UK travellers can also use their digital NHS COVID passes as proof of vaccination, following temporary confusion by conflicting information about whether or not digital versions of the passes would be accepted as valid for entry.

But the government said on Thursday that Malta is now accepting the UK's NHS vaccine certificate app as proof of vaccination.

The airport has encouraged travellers to use a digital, rather than a printed pass, when travelling.