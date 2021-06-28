Six people tested positive for COVID-19 overnight while no one recovered, according to health authorities' data.

This means that Malta now has 34 active cases.

No COVID-linked deaths were reported over the past 24 hours.

A total of 311,453 people residing in Malta are fully vaccinated against the virus, while 654,649 single shots of COVID vaccinations have been administered so far.

Health Minister Chris Fearne said on Saturday that more than 70 per cent of adults are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Malta is gearing up to start welcoming fully vaccinated British tourists with the authorities predicting the arrival of 150,000 British people in the coming months.

The authorities have meanwhile ironed out technical difficulties to allow Malta's vaccine certification system to be connected to an EU-wide one come July 1.

As of Monday (today), restaurants and bars with eligible licences will be allowed to open until 2am, in an attempt to curb the overcrowding issues witnessed at certain beaches last weekend.