Police have a "clear image" of a group of men believed to have murdered a couple in their Sliema home last week, following analysis of CCTV footage from the scene.

Police sources told Times of Malta that multiple clips from security camera footage lifted from the Tigné neighbourhood gave investigators a clear image of the faces of three suspects.

These men, together with a fourth person in the getaway car, are believed to be foreign nationals who most likely form part of an organised crime group.

The Sliema community was shocked when former investment banker Chris Pandolfino, 58, and art collector Ivor Maciejowski, 30, were shot dead in the townhouse they lived in one week ago.

Police have said the murder suspects spent just four minutes inside the house before making their getaway.

Investigators have yet to arrest anyone in connection with the killings, with sources saying the lead investigator and his team had been working late into the night on Monday.

"We are at a very delicate stage of the investigation, there have been developments but we have not made any arrests yet. We are working hard on this case," a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

The motive behind the shooting is not clear with both an assassination and a robbery being considered.

Christian Pandolfino and his partner Ivor Maciejowski were killed in their home last week. Photo: Social Channel

Getaway car found

Officers, meanwhile, located the getaway car away from a car park near St Luke’s Hospital on Thursday and the vehicle was analysed for fingerprints and other clues.

Police say a 9mm pistol was probably used in the murder. Camera footage lifted by the police after the murder showed three men, believed to be the suspects, enter the couple’s house on Locker Street at 10.19pm.

They left just four minutes later, at 10.23pm, exiting the property and escaping in the white vehicle.

Christian Pandolfino, a doctor who moved to investment banking in London, was found dead on the upper floor, while his partner Ivor Maciejowski, was discovered on the lower floor of the house.