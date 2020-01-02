Small businesses have yet to recover the losses sustained by power outages including a nationwide blackout on one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

Power was cut across the country twice in five weeks after faults and damage to the Malta-Sicily interconnector. It is expected to be out of action for months.

Air-conditioners and hairdryers were among some of the electronic equipment damaged, Abigail Mamo, Chief Executive of Malta’s Small and Medium Sized Enteprises (GRTU) said.

The chamber received calls from restaurants, retailers, grocers and hairdressers, that were unable to trade after damage to electronic equipment.

The biggest damages and losses were reported on December 23rd, a day businesses were "banking on", when the power link was likely damaged by a ship's anchor.

Customers sit darkness inside a restaurant in Valletta. Picture: Mark Zammit Cordina

It came after a poor period for some businesses due to the political fallout from the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder investigation.

“They have already had a hard time in the run up to Christmas. Their high period usually runs from Black Friday to the New Year and January sales but there have been more than a few bumps," she said.

"The last three weeks losses have only been partially recovered with business only picking up in the fourth. It has caught up but not to the same level as usual. The losses have not been completely made up.”

Those who suffered the most from the outages were those that did not have a private generator and businesses in shopping areas like Sliema, although a survey is being conducted to find out the full extent.

When asked if companies were now seeking compensation from Enemalta, Ms Mamo said that there had not been any cases so far and that companies would need to make a claim.

“A clear link would need to be made between Enemalta and the electrical fault.

Her comments follow a meeting between GRTU and Enemalta to discuss how the electrical outages impacted businesses.

The GRTU suggested investments in storage systems as well as additional connectivity to the European grid.

Ms Mamo said the incident showed that Malta can no longer rely on the interconnector and needed to look at other methods of power supply and storage.

“We were under the impression that until now that our supply would be guaranteed to the fullest. Now we realise that the interconnector can be damaged, and we can’t bank on it."

The GRTU estimates that the damaged interconnector has set business back "five years in terms of supply".

Power company Enemalta is investigating the extent of the damage and a report is expected next week.

There were two nationwide power outages across the last five weeks - firstly in November, due to a fault in the 30 kilometre interconnector, and secondly in December, after it was damaged.