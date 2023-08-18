The Sofia public inquiry resumes on Friday morning, one day after it heard testimony from top figures within the Occupational Health and Safety Authority.

We expect Friday's session to feature testimony from top figures at the construction regulator, the Building and Construction Authority.

The inquiry has been tasked with looking at both the specifics of the construction project that led to the death of 20-year-old Jean Paul Sofia, as well as the more general state of the industry in Malta and its safeguarding of workers and the general public.

Setting up the BCA

9.04am Before there was the Building and Construction Authority, there was the Building and Construction Agency (yes, really).

The agency was set up in 2019 as a precursor to the BCA as we know it today, which was introduced two years later.

The day's first witness is Karl Azzopardi, the current-day BCA's first CEO. Azzopardi was part of the working group that worked to transition the BCA(gency) to the BCA(thority). He walks the inquiry through the various steps in that process.

Welcome

9am Good morning and welcome to this live blog. It's the second time in as many days that the public inquiry is in session.

