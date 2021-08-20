Updated 6.35pm

Provamel’s soya-based cream is the latest product to be recalled by the health authorities because of the potential presence of ethylene oxide.

Ethylene oxide is a pesticide that is not permitted for use in foods sold in the EU but is approved for use by other countries.

Although the consumption of the contaminated product does not pose an immediate risk to health, there is an increased risk if there is continued consumption of this chemical in contaminated foods over a long period of time, the health authorities said.

A series of other food products have been recalled over the past days because of a possible presence of this pesticide.

The recalled cream comes in 250ml cartons and has the following best before dates: 22/11/2021; 13/12/2021; 24/01/2022; 14/02/2022.

Later, the authorities also recalled the following ice creams:

Snickers Ice Cream Bar Multipacket, 4x53ml, lots: 103F1DOE02, 103F3DOE02 and111A3DOE02, best before dates: 31/12/2022 and 28/02/2023;

Twix Ice Cream Bar Multipacket, 4x43.1ml, lots: 047A1DOE01, 104A2DOE01, 108B1DOE01 and 108A2DOE01, best before dates: 31/10/2022, 31/12/2022 and 31/01/2023; and

Bounty Ice Cream Bar Multipacket, 4x50.1ml, lots: 048D1DOE02, 109B2DOE02 and 109C1DOE02, best before dates: 31/10/2022 and 28/02/2023.