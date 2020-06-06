Speaker Anġlu Farrugia has criticised MPs whom he said attributed “ulterior motives” to security measures he had imposed last year, at the height of the demonstrations which led to Joseph Muscat’s resignation as prime minister.

Farrugia levelled this criticism on Saturday in his annual address marking the Sette Giugno Riots of 1919. Due to COVID-19 restrictions on mass events which are still in force, the ceremony at St George’s Square in Valletta was scaled down, with only a small group of MPs invited.

Speaker Anġlu Farrugia. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Late last year, as demonstrations against the Muscat government picked up, Farrugia had barred public access to the Strangers’ Gallery in parliament and beefed up security around the parliament building, with more officers and a perimeter cordoned off using metal barriers.

Farrugia noted that he had introduced these restrictions after MPs were pelted with eggs and insulted, while some of their vehicles were damaged. He noted that by law, the Chair has to guarantee unhindered access to legislators.

“There were also instances in which the Chair had no other choice but to limit public access to the Parliament building in order to defuse tensions and to ensure that the work of the House of Representatives could carry on without interruptions,” Farrugia said.

However, tensions were not only running high outside the building but also in the chamber, as on one occasion MPs from opposing sides almost came to blows.

Though the Speaker made no direct reference to this incident, he expressed regret that there should have been more cooperation between government and Opposition. Furthermore, he remarked that some MPs tried to give a different interpretation to the measures the Chair was compelled to take in to safeguard some MPs by attribute ulterior motives.

“I believe that in so doing we were not leading by example and that therefore we should learn from this experience, possibly by considering strengthening the Standing Orders of the House of Representatives in this regard,” the Speaker suggested.

'Approach during pandemic was commendable'

On a positive note, Farrugia commended the approach taken during the coronavirus pandemic on various fronts.

He noted that his proposal for parliamentary committee sessions to take place online was taken on board and that there were also instances where there was unanimous agreement on urgent laws (including money bills) and resolutions.



These included legislation for additional powers to the superintendent for public health, and authorising government to raise more funds for COVID-19 measures.

The Speaker also announced that works on parliament’s archives at basement level had been delayed due to the pandemic, but expressed his hope that the project would be completed by next year.

The Saturday morning ceremony. Photo: DOI/Omar Camilleri

94 sittings held, 39 Bills approved

From a brief statistical analysis of parliamentary proceedings during the last year divulged during the speech, it transpired that 94 plenary sittings were held, while committees, which have increased to 15 following the recent addition of one focusing on Gozo affairs, met more than 100 times.

A division (vote) at third reading stage was called out on just three out of 39 Bills, while the Chair was asked for a ruling on procedural matters on 13 occasions. The Speaker expressed his belief that some of these rulings could have been avoided had there been more cooperation between government and opposition.

Looking ahead, Farrugia insisted parliament, which next year celebrates its hundredth anniversary, had to lead by example and aspire to be one of the leading ones in Europe in the promotion and implementation of democracy.