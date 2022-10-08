About 20 teachers and staff members have resigned from St Albert the Great College, leaving the school in ‘crisis’, according to the teachers’ union.

A surge in resignations has followed those of four other staff members last month. They come in the wake of the controversial sacking of headmaster Mario Mallia in July for “insubordination”, a move heavily criticised by parents and teachers.

These resignations are across the board, and some are of very important positions in the school - MUT head Marco Bonnici

The school has already had to open for the new scholastic year two days late after experiencing delays in its preparations.

Malta Union of Teachers president Marco Bonnici said most of the resignations took place on the eve of the start of the scholastic year.

“These resignations are across the board, and some are of very important positions in the school,” Bonnici said.

Three of four assistant heads, four secondary teachers, one inclusion coordinator, a secretary, a clerk and three LSEs are among those who have left over the last few weeks, a source said.

Last week, the Dominican Order, which runs the school, posted vacancies for teachers of biology and integrated science, computer studies and other subjects, as well as for Learning Support Assistants and a primary teacher.

Teacher vacancies have been advertised at St Albert the Great College.

Flood of resignations

Bonnici said it will be difficult to find replacements, more so now that the scholastic year has begun. Last July, the college counted 80 academic staff.

“That means one-fourth of the staff has resigned,” he said.

“I have never seen any school experience such a flood of resignations. As a union, we are truly concerned about the situation. It is truly a crisis.”

He said the MUT has been in continuous contact with the Education Ministry and the Secretariat for Catholic Education over the alarming number of resignations.

Questions have been sent to both entities and to the rector, Fr Aaron Zahra.

“The union wants the school to continue to excel and strive but at this rate, we will see the school closing down unless someone intervenes soon,” Bonnici said.

Changed atmosphere

One teacher who resigned at the beginning of the scholastic year said the atmosphere at the college had changed drastically.

“It is very obvious that bridges have been burnt at the college, the tension is very high and it is all very upsetting,” she said.

After witnessing Mallia’s controversial sacking, many teachers feel a sense of “fear” and that there has been a shift in the way the school is run, she added.

“Mallia was very respectful towards us all. Back then, leadership was balanced and everyone was involved. Now, the situation has shifted, and the rector and the Dominican Order want to run the school on their own.”

Another teacher who has just resigned said she became aware of a shift in certain teachers’ attitudes.

“Before, all the staff would have morning prayers in the staff room. Now there are teachers who completely avoid the staff room or don’t even acknowledge other teachers when they pass by in the corridor,” she said.

She said this had changed the college completely and affected the students.

Another teacher, who still works at the college, said students had been heavily affected by the rise in resignations.

“The situation is very demoralising and a culture of fear has been instilled,” he said.

Students upset

“Students are not stupid... they notice when their favourite teacher has left or is unhappy. My own students have come up to me and asked me if I am also leaving them,” he continued.

“They are very upset at what is going on.”

The rise in resignations has also disrupted lessons. One teacher said more than 100 lessons had no teacher available, so a replacement had to be found or many of them ended up as ‘free lessons’.

“How will we cope when the flu season starts, and more teachers will be sick and need replacing? We just won’t cope.”

The teachers all said their main concern was the well-being of students.

“The standard of the school has dropped drastically and while teachers can find another position or posting, what about the children? What will we do to safeguard their education, an education they have a right to?” one of them asked.

A note left by students.

A note left by a students asks: 'Are you of Jesus?'

Silent protest

Students themselves have engaged in silent protest. Pictures sent to Times of Malta show hand-written notes placed around the secondary school corridor calling for justice for students and the school.

One note read “Get Mallia back”, while another read “Aaron barra” (out with Aaron – Fr Aaron Zahra is the new rector).

Other notes asked whether the school had Catholic values, and said teachers were leaving against their will, adding “they are sad”.

According to sources, the notes were later discarded by the rector’s secretary.