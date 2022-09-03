Police must stop treating ministers and their entourage as “untouchable demi-gods”, the Green party has said, following revelations that an unnamed minister was implicated in a driving test corruption racket.

“From what we have been hearing over the past years it seems that some consider it acceptable to cheat and feel that they are out of the reach of the law when dishing out driving licences as political favours,” ADPD public relations officer Brian Decelis said during a press conference in Valletta on Saturday.

The ADPD spokesperson was referring to court testimony by prosecutors leading the case against three Transport Malta officials who stand accused of helping certain learner-drivers cheat on their driving licence theory test.

Prosecutors told the court that the most senior official accused, Transport Malta director Clint Mansueto, told the police that he felt pressured to favour certain applicants because they worked at a minister’s villa.

Messages found on Mansueto’s phone also indicated that he was in communication with officials of a political party about tests for certain people.

Prosecutors, however, did not name the minister or political party implicated. Prime Minister Roberta Abela has defended his ministers, insisting that none of them face investigations, allegations or criminal charges related to the incident.

Ministers approached for comment by Times of Malta have all professed ignorance and said they are not involved.

'Special breed of citizens'

For ADPD, the situation is indicative of the nepotism and corruption that typifies local politics.

“It is deplorable that in this day and age ministers are still considered demi-gods, akin to village patron saints,” Decelis said. “They are considered as above the law and untouchables, rather than as public servants who lead by example.”

He questioned whether the impunity ministers apparently enjoy extended to other parts of public service, such as the granting of questionable development permits.

Decelis’ frustration was echoed by party chairman Carmel Cacopardo, who said police had to “stop treating cabinet members and their entourage as some special breed of citizens.”

“It is about time that those who present themselves as an example of political rectitude while, behind the scenes operate a whole system dishing out favours are not only named and shamed, but action is taken against them without delay,” Cacopardo added.

ADPD noted how each ministry now has its own “customer care unit”, with the remit of handling complaints and requests by voters.

”Voters are treated as clients who need to be ‘served’ by the politician in return for their vote. It is a formal system of nepotism and corruption,” the party spokesperson said.

PN's Giglio 'highly unethical': ADPD

The Green party also described as “highly unethical” a decision by PN Home Affairs spokesperson Joe Giglio to represent one of the accused in the case.

“The shadow minister has a problem with credibility and ethical behaviour. He is part of the problem with politics in this country,” the party said, arguing that Giglio “sees himself as some crusader of corruption” but was now defending somebody accused of that very thing.

Giglio has argued that his client was only following orders by higher-ups.

“You cannot use your position of power to create a sacrificial lamb,” he told Times of Malta earlier this week.