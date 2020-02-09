A strong Opposition was needed to help strengthen the country’s democratic credentials, Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Sunday.

Taking a swipe at an Opposition in turmoil during an interview on ONE radio, Dr Abela said it was evident that a faction within the PN did not want to accept its own members’ choice of leader.

Opposition leader Adrian Delia is facing renewed calls for his resignation following a disastrous opinion poll showing a further plunge in the PN’s support.

Dr Abela vowed he would lead a government that gave opportunities to everyone, be they PN or PL supporters.

The prime minister said he had spoken to many traditional PN voters who now related more to the party in power.

He said the government had managed to restore stability in the country thanks to the help of the population.

On the brutal murder of Chantelle Chetcuti, a mother of two, Dr Abela said the government would step up its efforts to fight the plague of domestic violence.

Dr Abela acknowledged it was a difficult problem to battle, as much of the violence happened behind closed doors in people’s homes.

He announced the appointment of Audrey Friggieri to head the commission on domestic violence following the resignation of Simone Cini.

Housing, construction and environment

Turning to social housing, Dr Abela reiterated his belief in what he described as the basic right that everyone should have a decent roof over their heads.

Dr Abela said the situation in Malta was already positive as 80% of people are homeowners.

He pointed towards the recent inauguration of a social housing project in Valletta as evidence that the government is making housing a priority.

On the spate of building collapses linked to construction works in 2019, Dr Abela said the government could never accept homeowners having to abandon their homes due to such works.

He spoke about the need for balance between “strong, sustainable development” and the rights of homeowners.

Dr Abela said all construction work should be carried out with discipline and respect. He said if such works were carried out in a serious manner, developers and homeowners could live in harmony.

Speaking about the building collapse in Gwardamanġa last year, Dr Abela said the government was doing its part to ensure those left without a roof over their heads were looked after.

Dr Abela said he was awaiting an “immediate solution” from the contractors in questions, and if none was given, the government would offer its own.

He said the government could never accept homeowners ending up in the streets due to adjacent developments.

About the environment, Dr Abela pointed towards a new project that would slash emissions by cruise ships berthed in Valletta.

Within four years, cruise liners will be able to hook up to an onshore supply, rather than burning fuel equivalent to the emissions of thousands of cars while in harbour.