The Major Crimes Department within the police force registered a number of successes in August, solving two murders, an attempted murder, and a number of thefts.

In a statement on Sunday, the police said three people had already been charged in connection with a murder in Għaxaq on August 7 and another in Sliema on August 18. A third person involved in the Sliema murder was being held by the Spanish authorities after fleeing the island.

In the Għaxaq murder, Salvu Dalli, 68, is pleading not guilty to murdering his 37-year-old son Antoine.

Albanian national Daniel Muka, 25, and Macedonian Viktor Dragomanski, 35, have been charged over their alleged involvement in the Sliema murders of Christian Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejowski, pleading not guilty.

Jesper Kristiansen was caught in Spain after absconding from the island. He is contesting his extradition to Malta.

The police said procedures are also under way in court in relation to an attempted murder in Ta’ Qali on August 13.

Elliot Paul Busuttil is pleading not guilty to stabbing a 57-year-old Bulgarian man.

The police said success was also registered regarding a number of thefts:

A man was charged with stealing a number of mobile phones from a shop in St Julian’s back in July 2019;

A man was charged in connection with a hold-up in Żejtun in November 2019;

Two people were accused of theft from a mobile phones shop in Birkirkara on April 2;

Two people were charged with stealing a motorbike in Gozo in June;

A man was charged with the theft of a tractor in July;

The police charged a man with stealing thousands of euros from a private residence in St Paul’s Bay. The thief had been found hiding at an apartment in Balluta.

The same person allegedly committed another two thefts from Marsascala and Tarxien in August and was also charged.

A person was charged with committing a hold-up in Marsa in August.

A person was charged with two attempted theft from Għaxaq in August.

Assistant Commissioner Sandro Gatt, who leads the department, said the success of these investigations was the result of long hours of work by members of his team.

He said investigations are continuing regarding the theft of cigarettes from a store in Valletta in the beginning of July.

Four people are helping the police following an operation in Swieqi in August, where a large amount of the stolen cigarettes were found.