Adrian Delia and Jason Azzopardi have once again taken their squabbles to social media, with the former PN leader urging his fellow PN MP to sue him “for the truth to emerge”.

Delia was reacting to a post by Azzopardi who on Monday was awarded €1,000 in libel damages over allegations made on Facebook by Vincent Borg, known as Ċensu l-Iswed, that the politician used to meet “a working girl at Portomaso”.

Back then Azzopardi was one of the biggest critics of Delia’s leadership of the PN and had even suggested that Delia was a "Trojan horse".

Delia intended to kick Azzopardi out of the party if he won the leadership race. That did not happen, and the new leader, Bernard Grech, urged rival factions within the party to come together as “one team”.

Last month, Grech said Delia had been confirmed as a party electoral candidate on one district and has been invited to contest a second one.

But on Monday, Azzopardi said he will donate the libel proceedings to charity, adding that he had forgiven Borg as he wanted a more united party.

"I know [Borg] was used, cheated and manipulated to throw mud at me,” he said on Facebook, adding that truth prevailed.

Retaliating, Delia called on Azzopardi to publish the 700 messages he claimed to have about the former leader and explain how he had access to murder suspect Yorgen Fenech’s messages since he was not a member of the police force.

He also challenged Azzopardi to admit whether he had turned to "independent media" to publish deception on their front pages, and to provide proof backing claims that Delia was in Fenech’s pocket.

“Declare your income instead of lying blatantly, and explain how you survived if you had not received any income.

“Explain your ties with the Fenech family instead of pointing fingers at others.

“Be truthful about how you lied and worked against the leader of your own party when he was elected democratically. Tell the people about the pending inquiry about yourself, and who was involved, instead of lying about others.”

Delia also questioned why Azzopardi had taken action those who gave their all and risked their lives for the party years before he was born.