The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

The Times of Malta, The Malta Independent and in-Nazzjon all lead with reports on the government's contingency plan for schools as a planned teachers' strike is set to come into place next Monday. The government has said negotiations on the ongoing pay dispute with the Malta Union of Teachers will not continue until industrial action is withdrawn by the union.

Times of Malta also reports on Prime Minister Robert Abela apologising on behalf of the state for administrative shortcomings that led to the death of murder victim Bernice Cassar.

The Malta Independent carries a court report about two teen boys receiving probation and community service after being found guilty of assault that left a 15-year-old boy with a broken leg.

l-orrizont's lead story is about how spending from tourists is set to exceed 2019 levels this year.

In-Nazzjon also carries a story about how Lydia Abela, the prime minister's wife, did not turn up for a meeting with Labour Party supporters