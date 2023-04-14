The following are the top stories making the front pages of Malta's newspapers.

Times of Malta, leads with Steward Health Care International's decision to file a formal complaint to the European Commission against the Maltese government and judiciary over a judgement that annulled the concession agreement through which Vitals Global Healthcare and later Steward took over the management of Karin Grech, St Luke's and Gozo hospitals. The company has claimed that the verdict was driven by political motives.

It also reports on the National Book Council distancing itself from a Maltese author who wrote a biography about Adolf Hitler and later defended the dictator on television.

The Malta Independent gives prominence to Prime Minister Robert Abela's letter to the Chief Justice asking him conclude the magisterial inquiry into the construction death of Jean Paul Sofia as soon as possible.

It also highlights BirdLife's Malta's claims that hunters are already shooting for turtle doves despite a pending court case on the matter.

In-Nazzjon's main story is a report that the Tax Commissioner has opened an investigation into Labour MP Glenn Bedingfield over years of unpaid taxes.

l-orizzont lead with an interview with Valletta mayor Alfred Zammit about issues that arose with Valletta's traditional Easter celebrations that were disrupted by entertainment venues.

They also report that the MCESD is going to start holding one-to-one meetings with social partners.