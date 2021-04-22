The following are the main stories in Tuesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta dedicates its first pages to a number of investigative stories on the cash-for-passport scheme, through which rich individuals from across the world would barely have to spend two weeks over an entire year in Malta before jetting off with their newly minted golden passport.

The Malta Independent says a Saudi Royal had met with former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat to discuss the removal of his name from the Government Gazette after buying a passport.

In-Nazzjon leads with the PN’s 10-year plan for the tourism sector launched on Wednesday.

L-Orizzont says that people over 40 can start registering for the COVID-19 on Friday.