The following are the main stories in Tuesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says a group of NGOs concerned about the sustainability of the Msida Creek project is calling for increased recreational space with added facilities for cyclists and pedestrians. In another story, the newspaper says former minister Konrad Mizzi on Monday refused to answer questions in court about a deal to privatise three state hospitals for fear of self-incrimination.

The Malta Independent reports on the court case in which lawyers are charged with the attempted bribery of a journalist, saying the court heard that Yorgen Fenech’s lawyers wanted a campaign of stories to undermine middleman Melvin Theuma’s credibility.

L-Orizzont says that a man has been found guilty of forcing his son to go with a prostitute.

In-Nazzjon quotes the Union Ħaddiema Magħqudin saying that the government’s Gozo Channel directive for people to stay in their cars during crossings between the two islands went against international maritime conventions.