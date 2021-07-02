The following are the main stories in Friday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta speaks to Carmel Pace, the widower of Miriam Pace, who was crushed under the rubble when her home collapsed, who said that a court sentence imposing “just” 880 hours of community work on two architects found guilty of his wife’s involuntary homicide was “too lenient.

In another story, the newspaper says search-and-rescue NGOs have claimed that the Maltese and Libyan authorities tried to push back 45 asylum seekers to the North African country on Wednesday.

The Malta Independent and l-Orizzont lead with the guilty sentence and community service given to the two architects found guilty for involuntarily causing Miriam Pace’s death.

In-Nazzjon leads with Opposition leader Bernard Grech's speech in Parliament highlighting the need for a revised recovery plan.