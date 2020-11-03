The following are the main stories in Tuesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says a record 218 new COVID-19 cases were detected between Sunday and Monday, prompting Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci to warn there would continue to be drastic increases in numbers unless people obeyed the rules. In another story, the newspaper reports about proceedings in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder inquiry saying former deputy police commissioner Silvio Valletta said that Keith Schembri, the former chief of staff at the Office of the Prime Minister, had called him about an investigation into Yorgen Fenech that was taking place in 2018.

In-Nazzjon also leads with Schembri’s testimony in the Caruana Galizia inquiry.

The Malta Independent says the Planning Authority is set to decide whether the Naxxar Trade Fair grounds car park will be turned into a mixed-use development.

L-Orizzont speaks to the foster parents whose child has been illegally taken abroad by her biological mother. The parents told the newspaper their heart will not rest before they are assured the girl has been found.