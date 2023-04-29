Transport Malta has replaced its CEO Jeffrey Curmi with Jonathan Borg, making the announcement in a curt statement issued on Saturday morning.

Borg, who currently leads Yachting Malta as its chairman, will formally take up the role at the transport regulator on Monday, May 1.

The appointment means Curmi, a former Armed Forces Commander, lasted less than 12 months at the helm of Transport Malta.

Rumours about Curmi’s departure began swirling last March, when independent electoral candidate Arnold Cassola said the former AFM man had reportedly resigned.

Transport Minister Aaron Farrugia had stopped short of denying that, saying at the time that he would be announcing changes at the regulator “tomorrow”.

But weeks went past without any news about Curmi or the top TM post, with Farrugia instead telling parliament that he would announce changes “in due course”.

Saturday’s statement announcing Borg’s appointment as Transport Malta CEO did not state whether Curmi had resigned or been replaced. The only reference to the outgoing CEO was a note that the minister “thanked Brigadier Jeffrey Curmi for his work”.

Borg is a veteran in the maritime sector, with more than 30 years of experience in the sector. Farrugia had appointed him to lead Yachting Malta less than six months ago, in late November 2022.

He is also a board member of the Malta Maritime Forum. In a statement, the forum congratulated him on his new appointment and said it looked forward to working with him in his new position.