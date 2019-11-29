Education Minister Evarist Bartolo took to Facebook calling for the need to turn over of a new leaf, though his cryptic message did not make it clear who he was referring to.

In keeping up with his daily routine, Mr Bartolo told his social media followers that the latest developments in the country have left many confused, feeling lost, angry, disappointed and betrayed.

"We have a lot to learn from what happened. I believe that with honesty, modesty, and love for our people and our country, we can turn over a new leaf.

"There is a lot of good in our people with which we can make a better place," he said.

His comments come just a few hours after an urgent Cabinet meeting, after which it emerged that businessman Yorgen Fenech, a suspect in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder probe, has been denied a pardon.

On Monday, Mr Bartolo urged Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi and chief of staff Keith Schembri to resign from the Labour Party or be struck off the tree.

In another post on Saturday, Mr Bartolo said justice needs to be done "without fear or favour" in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder case and facts to be made public, for the country to be able to return to normality.