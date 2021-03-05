The COVID-19 vaccination programme at homes for the elderly has been concluded, the Minister for the Elderly said on Friday.

Speaking during a visit to the Dar Madonna tal-Isperanza home in Mosta, Michael Farrugia said more than 3,700 residents and 2,800 employees in 39 homes had been given two doses of the vaccine.

The process started on January 7. They started receiving their second dose on January 29.

By Friday, a total 89,946 vaccine doses had been administered, 31,034 of which are second jabs. The announcement comes a day after Malta reported record COVID-19 cases.

Superintendent of Health Charmaine Gauci announced a change to the vaccination programme in her weekly news conference on Friday saying that people aged over 60 will now start receiving invites to be vaccinated, as Malta approved AstraZeneca for those aged up to 70.

The change impacts people aged 60 to 74 and will have no impact on groups that are already being vaccinated.

People aged 75 to 80 will still be receiving vaccination letters as of Monday, as previously announced. Those aged 80 or over and people with chronic illnesses, will continue to be vaccinated.

These groups will receive a vaccine made by Moderna or Pfizer.