Therese Comodoni Cachia, nominated by fellow PN MPs to become Opposition leader, has refused to comment about the possible appointment, saying the process is “still ongoing”.

In comments to Times of Malta, Comodini Cachia said the President had yet to decide on the matter and so it was too early to discuss her plans.

“There is an ongoing process. We should really let that process settle and not interfere with it,” she said.

Video: Matthew Mirabelli

Comodini Cachia was chosen by the MPs who voted against PN leader Adrian Delia during a confidence vote on Tuesday. They informed President George Vella of their nomination on Thursday.

This is the first time in Malta’s political history that any president has been asked to remove an opposition leader.

Asked whether she would continue to appear on behalf of the Caruana Galizia family in the case against the men charged with the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia’s, the lawyer again said it was still too early to comment.

“In court we don't usually ask ‘if’ questions, so can we for now also stick to that? I think it would be an assumption to say I will be appointed and to comment on what I would be doing.

“Let’s allow the President to carry on with the process. Let’s allow the President to do his work first,” she insisted when pressed about her plans as a lawyer.

Times of Malta is informed the President will continue meeting the PN MPs on Friday. He has refused to comment when approached by Times of Malta.