Scores of people have gathered in Marsascala to protest Transport Malta’s plan for a yacht marina in the locality.

The protest is being addressed by residents and activists.

Some of those present for the demonstration are holding posters reading 'the bay belongs to the people' and 'save the bay', while others have stuck smaller banners reading 'no marina' on their chest.

'ERA's incompetence to blame for Marsascala's state'

Addressing the protest, Moviment Graffitti activist Wayne Flask, said the locality he had lived in for over 30 years, had changed completely.

He called on the chair of the Environment and Resources Authority, Victor Axiak, to admit that Marsascala was in the state that it was now because of the incompetence of his authority.

"Could it be the fault of others, say Transport Minister Ian Borg who now wants Marsascala to become a parking space for his friends with yachts?

"Or maybe it is the fault of Environment Minister, Aaron Farrugia, who in between selfies defends the marina and compares it to the airport?”

Flask added that such overdevelopment was prevalent across the island.

“Farmers' land is being taken over, as are sidewalks and the coast. They are relentless and ruthless, while we are the ones losing out.

"These comedians will then give us some treeless garden full of concrete paths, and act as if all is fine," he said, questioning the absence of MPs who contest the third district.

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The local council's minority leader, John Baptist Camilleri, meanwhile slammed comments by ministers who claimed the locality will benefit from a marina.

"What about the people who live here? What about them" he asked, adding that residents will defend the bay from the greedy ones who wanted to destroy it.

Video: Chris Sant Fournier

Architect and Wirt iż-Żejtun president Ruben Abela referred to the collective memory of the locality, noting that memories of past Marsascala united all those present for the demonstration.

He urged the crowd to not allow partisan opinions to cloud their beliefs.

"We all have a right to say that the government made a mistake and say: 'I do not agree with the yacht marina'.

"He added that Marsascala should not become the new Tigne Point, Ta' Xbiex or Portomaso.

"Marsascala is unique. We do not need more towers, we need to enjoy our environment and heritage."

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Residents, activists and councillors have over the past week expressed concern and frustration over TM's call for tenders to construct a yacht marina in Marsascala.

A site map published in TM's pre-qualification document shows popular swimming zones being replaced with pontoons.

Right in our backyards – Wayne Flask

Some 16,000 square metres of land reclamation is also included in the drawing, as well as a requirement for dredging of up to four metres in certain areas of the bay.

The document also states that bidders must provide for a minimum of 700 berths in the marina, significantly increasing the number of vessels present in the bay. There are currently 500 moored boats.

The Marsascala local council has voted to oppose any marina project and has called on TM to withdraw the call for proposals.

Residents who spoke out about the project fear the marina will be a “death knell” for their enjoyment of the bay.

On Wednesday Transport Minister Ian Borg told the media that while the government was “listening and following” what people have to say, the marina was needed as more people were buying pleasure boats.

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

More to follow.