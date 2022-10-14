Robert Abela will not attend any of the memorial events for slain journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, who was killed by a car bomb five years ago.

Questioned after opening a new pet food factory, Abela said he had clearly shown respect to Caruana Galizia’s memory ever since becoming Prime Minister in January 2020.

“I believe this is the best way to respect her memory. It is not about an anniversary, it is about how you act on a daily basis, by showing respect to her and her family.”

Video: Jonathan Borg

Abela said the government’s emphasis on the need for justice in the Caruana Galizia case is another marker of this respect.

The prime minister said a proposed reform to shut the door on criminals attempting to use delaying tactics in court was another measure to ensure justice.

Over the past weeks, Brothers Alfred and George Degiorgio have sought to delay going on trial for the journalist’s murder through a series of legal manoeuvres and a hunger strike by Alfred.

Abela said the government had also set the ball rolling on “media reforms”, one of the recommendations by the Caruana Galizia public inquiry last year.

Asked what became of the proposals by the inquiry for a raft of anti-corruption laws, Abela insisted the government had introduced reforms to improve the rule of law over the years.

He specifically mentioned reforms in the way members of the judiciary and the police commissioner are appointed.

Last year’s inquiry, which found that the state should shoulder responsibility for the journalist’s murder, had recommended specific reforms to deter abuse of power.

These included a law criminalising obstruction of justice by government officials, specific abuse of office law for public officials and strict lobbying regulations.

The government has shot down attempts to enact the reforms through a bill presented by the Opposition.

Questioned if he will be meeting international press freedom NGOs, Abela said he will soon be going off on government business in Berlin.

The group of NGOs have been seeking a meeting with Abela over the need for "urgent reforms" after Caruana Galizia's assassination.