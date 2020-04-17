The government will not allow a group of people to "hijack Air Malta", Economy Minister Silvio Schembri said on Friday,

He insisted that the airline had other employees, not just pilots, to safeguard.

The airline and its pilots are currently at loggerheads over a minimum income offered to all employees.

"It is unacceptable that a particular section tries to dictate the operation of a company. Air Malta is not responsible for just the pilots.

"I will not accept that a group of people hijack Air Malta. I am not pleased with the situation but the company will not be brought to its knees because of a group of people," Schembri said.

As is the case with most airlines around the world, Air Malta's strategy would have to change once the pandemic is over, the minister added.

Air Malta wants to lay off 108 of its 134 pilots after failing to reach an agreement with the union on how to reduce payroll costs in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to Schembri, some of the pilots are not agreeing with the union and have approached him to say they are willing to accept the €1,200 basic monthly income on offer. The pilots' union has declined this offer.

On Wednesday Air Malta accused the pilots' union ALPA of an "appalling display of force" by attempting to get a higher pay for pilots "at a time of virtually zero revenue" for the company.

All commercial flights in and out of Malta were suspended on March 21, with exceptions only for humanitarian, cargo and repatriation services, grounding Air Malta's fleet.