Updated 8.45pm

Large parts of Malta and Gozo were hit by a power cut on Saturday evening.

Power outages were reported in Birkirkara, Iklin, Naxxar, San Ġwann, Sliema, Żebbuġ and parts of Gozo, among several others, around 7.30pm.

Enemalta said on Facebook the outage was caused by damage to the interconnector and that it was working to address the fault.

The company provided no further detail in its statement.

Power started being gradually restored to localities from around 8pm, although other areas remained in the dark as of 8.30pm.

Saturday's power cut came almost one year to the day of another major outage: that of November 26, 2019, when the country was left without electricity for hours on a day marked by political turmoil.

That power cut had also been attributed to damage to the interconnector, with Enemalta subsequently saying a fault on the Sicily side of the cable had been to blame.

More to follow.