Yorgen Fenech is among a small group of prisoners on hunger strike at Corradino Correctional Facility.

Sources told Times of Malta that Fenech had gone on strike for “humanitarian reasons” linked with over-crowding at Malta’s only prison.

It is understood that Fenech, who stands accused of conspiracy in the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, is sharing sleeping quarters at CCF with six other prisoners and has complained that the conditions are too cramped.

A successful hotel and casino owner, and one of the investors behind a new gas-fired power station, Fenech is one of the richest men on the island.

He has been repeatedly refused bail and court proceedings have been delayed because of COVID-19 restrictions.

The Corradino Correctional Facility was first built in 1842.

Other inmates have also gone on strike in the prison in recent days, according to sources at the Home Affairs Ministry.

They said that the “small division” hosting Fenech has seen a number of recent hunger strikes linked with concerns of over-crowding and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Back in May, a court found that Fenech’s rights had been breached through the coronavirus public health emergency order that brought court proceedings to a standstill.

Fenech last left the prison walls on Thursday for his compilation of evidence sitting. His case continues on Tuesday.