The compilation of evidence continues against Yorgen Fenech, the businessman who stands accused of Daphne Caruana Galizia's 2017 murder. The case against him rests heavily on testimony and recordings provided by Melvin Theuma, who secured a presidential pardon for his testimony.

Take action, magistrate tells police

10.25am The magistrate is clearly not happy with the leaks. She says such an act was condemnable and a direct affront to court authority. Besides being in contempt of court, it was also a criminal offence. Even their publication by news sites was a breach of court order. She ordered her minute to be notified to police commissioner to identify the persons involved and the nature of the source.

She orders criminal action to be taken against all those concerned. She orders court registrar to institute court action against those responsible for republication of the recordings on news sites.

Leaked recordings are contempt of court

10.20am Magistrate Rachel Montebello has entered the chamber. Fenech has just handed over a folded paper to his lawyers.

The magistrate speaks about the anonymous publication of some of the secret recordings on Reddit.

She says a copy of those recordings had been given to the parties and court experts and their publication was banned.

She reaffirms that order and takes it as contempt of court. She says those recordings were among those played behind closed doors.

Five clips of exchanges between a business partner of murder suspect Yorgen Fenech and Melvin Theuma, who admits arranging the murder, were uploaded over the weekend.

The 20- to 30-second clips were posted by an anonymous account created on Saturday.

Fenech enters the chamber

10.12am Fenech has just been escorted in under usual tight security measures through a door at the back of the hall. The set up here is different from other halls, with six prison officials present.

His lawyers - Gianluca Caruana Curran, Charles Mercieca and Marion Camilleri - approach him as he takes his place at the dock.

As we wait...

10.10am We're in hall 22, that's the large chamber where trial by juries are normally held. Among those in the hall are lead investigator Keith Arnaud, deputy attorney general Philip Galea Farrugia, parte civile lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia.

Benches for the public are split in two rows, one side taken by Fenech's relatives, the other by Caruana Galizia's sisters and her son Paul.

Good morning

9.55am Witnesses, lawyers and family members are gathering in the court room.

In the last sitting on July 22, prosecutors and lawyers representing Fenech spent hours discussing the recordings and how to best present them in open court.

But at the eleventh hour, the court upheld a request by lead investigator Keith Arnaud to keep the recordings private, given that certain people mentioned in the clips had yet to be investigated.

That sitting was held on the morrow of a dramatic development when Theuma was found critical, bleeding at his home, in what the police said was an act of self-harm. He has since been discharged from hospital.

Theuma had told a court that he believed Fenech was the only mastermind behind the murder, despite him having written a handwritten letter in which he also named former chief of staff Keith Schembri as a co-conspirator.