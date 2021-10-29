Nationalist MP Karol Aquilina and his brother, Repubblika president Robert Aquilina, have asked police to investigate a threatening, hate-filled Facebook video.

In a 76-minute live stream, a man named Michael Vella repeatedly warns the PN MP "you'll get yours (ġejja tiegħek) and "your time will come" (żmienek ħa jasal).

In the video, Vella repeatedly calls murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia "that whore they blew up" ("dik il-qaħba li għollew m'Alla"), and says he wishes her children get cancer.

He posted the video as a reaction to the protest that Repubblika is currently staging in front of the police headquarters in Floriana, that will culminate in a national protest in Valletta on Friday evening.

"I wrote to the police commissioner asking him to investigate the video," Karol Aquilina said, in response.

Protesters camped outside police headquarters in Floriana on Wednesday and have since been calling on the police commissioner to take action on Konrad Mizzi. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier.

It comes after the civil society NGO accused Labour media of inciting hatred over their coverage of a demonstration in front of police headquarters in Floriana, demanding police action over former energy minister Konrad Mizzi.

On Wednesday evening, ONE TV host Karl Stagno Navarra described the PN, Repubblika, the church and the media as the "establishment working against the government”.

Prime Minster Robert Abela later condemned the presenter for his "unacceptable" behaviour in identifying a journalist as he carried out his job reporting on the demonstration.

The Facebook live video shows Vella, who posts under the name Owaa Miguel, surrounded by Labour Party memorabilia.

He says the Aquilina brothers are "harming the country", and argues that Repubblika is breaking the law by obstructing a public pathway and says nobody would ever dream of sitting in front of a police station in another country like, say, Spain, where he resides.

He argues that the government is spineless for "allowing them to do what they want" and that if Mintoff was still prime minister, they would have already "vanished" by now.

The man also says he was planning to take to the streets in 2017, at the time Simon Busuttil was holding protests in front of Castille, calling on Joseph Muscat to resign but had been stopped by police.

"But come next election, when Labour wins again, nobody will be able to control the celebrations," he says in the video that has been shared on Facebook and WhatsApp.

In August, Robert Aquilina sought police protection after he was warned to "be careful" by a Labour politician concerned for his safety. Aquilina said the politician told him that he was a target due to his criticism of the government.

Karol Aquilina said this sort of abuse is not uncommon.

"I often hear insults hurled at me when I'm walking down the street in Valletta. Sometimes I realise I'm being followed," he said.