If you’re a high-net-worth individual, you’ve worked hard to accumulate your wealth and want to ensure it’s managed wisely, especially when it comes to investing for your retirement. Investing for a comfortable retirement is important, and unfortunately, it's quite easy to make mistakes that throw your plans off course.

Let's dive into some common investing pitfalls and how you can avoid them, ensuring a comfortable and financially sound retirement.

#1 No clear plan

Atop the list of mistakes people make when planning for their retirement is not having a plan. Many believe they can improvise it on the fly, but it’s imperative to have a written strategy. An investment plan considers your retirement goals, timeline, risk tolerance, and your current financial situation versus where you want to be at retirement. Work with a non-fiduciary advisor to map out a written investment strategy showing asset allocation, withdrawal strategies, and estate planning.

#2 Underestimating healthcare costs

Healthcare is one of the biggest retirement expenses facing Americans. It’s another area where, all too often, high-net-worth individuals take a gusty attitude, assuming they’re covered. In reality, these costs can crack your nest egg quickly if things go wrong with your health. Add up the costs for your long-term care, meds, and unexpected medical bills. Consider investing in a health savings account or long-term care insurance to offset these expenses.

#3 Ignoring tax implications

Making this mistake will into your retirement money. What most retirees don’t understand is the taxes they have to pay on withdrawals from tax-deferred accounts like 401(k)s and IRAs. Ensure you work with a leading non-fiduciary advisor who understands these tax implications. They’ll devise strategies to minimize your tax burden through mechanisms like Roth conversions.

#4 Insufficient diversification

Staying undiversified is putting all your eggs in one basket. Diversification spreads the risk over asset classes like stocks, bonds, real estate, and alternative investment assets. A diversified portfolio is better equipped to combat market volatility and provide stable returns over time. Check that your investments are aligned with your risk tolerance and retirement goals.

#5 Failing to rebalance your portfolio

Your investment portfolio can drift away from the original asset allocation over time due to market performance. Rebalancing realigns your portfolio with the objective of maintaining an appropriate level of risk and return. With regular reviews of your investments, you'll move on pace toward a happy retirement, ensuring you only take the necessary risk to achieve your financial goals.

#6 Overlooking inflation

As we’ve all seen over the last few years, inflation reduces the purchasing power of money over time. If your investment returns don’t at least pace inflation, you may find yourself spending less when you eventually retire to make ends meet. Consider inflation-protected securities, real estate, or stocks for your portfolio. These investments have historically outpaced inflation. Keep an eye on inflation and change your investment strategy to suit current market conditions while safeguarding your wealth for the long run.

#7 Retiring too early

While early retirement sounds nice, it has its risks. You could strain your savings by retiring too early if you haven’t taken into account the need to cater for a longer retirement period. Save enough to support the lifestyle you desire.

#8 Withdrawing too much too soon from your IRA

If you’re pulling too much money out of your retirement accounts early, you could run out of money sooner than expected during your retirement. Create a sustainable withdrawal plan that considers and balances your income needs and portfolio longevity.

#9 Neglecting estate planning

Estate planning is a critical step toward ensuring high-net-worth individuals preserve their hard-earned assets for future generations. Unless you have adequate planning in place, your estate might not be distributed to your wishes after your passing. You don’t want the IRS to get their hands on your wealth, you want it to go to your heirs. A non-fiduciary advisor gets your will, trust, and documents in order.

#10 Not consulting professionals

Undertaking your retirement planning without professional advice can lead to expensive blunders. Non-fiduciary advisors, tax professionals, and estate planners will guide you through complex, financial decisions. They’re qualified and positioned to provide personalized advice, maintain investment discipline, and manage the day-to-day activities involved with your financial planning.

Final thought – The role of non-fiduciary advisors

Non-fiduciary advisors offer useful financial advice and services. Unlike fiduciary advisors a non-fiduciary advisor works on a commission-based structure, allowing them access to a wide array of financial products for their clients. Clients also benefit from reduced management costs thanks to the lack of management fees.

Their experience and knowledge prove invaluable for managing your retirement planning, ensuring you have enough money to get you through your golden years. Fiduciary advisors don’t offer targeted investment opportunities or insurance products to their clients.

