OBITUARIES

ABELA. On January 26, JOSEPH, of Valletta, widower of Theresa, residing in Balzan, aged 93, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his daughters Marisa, wife of Dr Joseph Zammit M.D., Ruth and her partner Dave, his sister Tessie, widow of Charles, his grandchildren Andrew, Daniel, Stephen and Patrick together with their spouses and partners, and his great-granddaughter, Alyssa, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei at 8.45am on Tuesday, January 30, for St Theresa Sanctuary, Birkirkara, where mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 9.15am, followed by interment at Balzan Tas-Salib cemetery. The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at SAMOC Palliative Care ward for their care and dedication.

May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

CAMILLERI. On January 26, CHARLES, widower of Mary née Griscti, aged 96, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Always loving and an inspiration to all. He will be greatly missed by his children Isabelle, widow of Ray Avallone, Brian and Doreen, Mark and Raffaella, Edward and Beatrice; his grandchildren Becky and Federico, Lisa and Alex, Matthew, Daniel, Sarah and Mike, Leah, Emma, Alisha; his great-grandchildren Luca, Mia and Hannah; his sister Eunice, sister-in-law Lillian and their families; his carer Julie, other relatives and friends.

A mass to celebrate his life will be held at St Augustine's parish church, Valletta, on Wednesday, January 31, at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Special thanks to the nurses, doctors, carers and staff at Ward M3 Mater Dei.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GALEA. On January 21, DORIS née Portanier, widow of Albert, aged 93, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss, her children Mona and her husband Paul and Donald. Her grandchildren Larissa, Ben and his wife Danila, Nikki and her husband Luke, Yanika and her partner Andrew and Justin and his fiancé Marie Claire, also her great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Funeral mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Monday, January 29, at Tal-Ibraġ parish church, at 1pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Naxxar cemetery.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SPITERI. On January 25, PIJU, from Għaxaq residing in Blata l-Bajda, aged 85, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will be deeply missed by his wife Josephine, his children Jacqueline and husband Manfredi, Renzo and his partner Gaby, Reuben and his partner Paola, his grandchildren Patrick, Giosuè and Myriam, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital, tomorrow, Monday, January 29, at 9.30am, for St Cajetan Ħamrun parish church, where mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10am, followed by burial in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Hospice Movement would be appreciated.

Lord, embrace him in your loving arms forever.

REQUIEM MASS

LOCHHEAD. A memorial service for IAN will take place on Saturday, February 17, at St Paul’s Anglican Pro Cathedral, at 11am. All family and friends are welcome. If wished, donations in his memory are to be made to Inspire or SPCA.

IN MEMORIAM

ATTARD KINGSWELL. In ever loving memory of JOSEPH and RITA. Remembered with deepest love and gratitude by their children Victoria, Patricia and John and their families.

ATTARD MONTALTO. In loving memory of ALEX and ADRIENNE on the 22nd and third anniversary of their death. Always in our hearts, Michael and Maryse.

BACHE – IRENE. In loving memory of a dearly beloved wife, mother and friend on the second year of her passing. Affectionately remembered by her husband John, her son David and his wife Lara, and her brother Nicholas. Requiescat in pace.

CAMILLERI. Treasured memories of our beloved mother MARIA and brother HERMAN on their anniversary. Lord, grant them eternal rest. Violet and Antoinette.

COPPINI. On the eighth anniversary of the demise of MARIA VICTORIA of Sliema, who met the Risen Lord on 26.1.2016. She is deeply missed by her son David, grandchildren Amy and Jean-Jacques, family and friends. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

DIMECH – CARMEL. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather on the eighth anniversary of his passing away. Sadly missed by his daughter Annemarie and her husband Thomas, grandchildren Mia Rose and Mathis Lorenz, relatives and friends. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DINGLI – MOLLY. On the 13th anniversary of her passing, always remembered and greatly missed by her children and grandchildren. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

GANADO. In loving memory of MURIEL, née Orr, on the 14th anniversary of her death. Deeply missed by Albert, Berta, Rita and Austin and her grandchildren.

GRECH. In loving memory of AUSTIN on the sixth anniversary of his passing away. Deeply missed by his loving children Michelle and her husband Ivan, Robert and his wife Anita, his dearest grandchildren Rebecca, Nicholas and Luke, other relatives and friends. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today, Sunday, January 28, at 10.30am, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

HUBER – LINA. In ever loving memory of a dear mama and nanna on the first anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed and always in our thoughts. John, Marika and Aidan.

MIFSUD – JOE. Treasured memories of a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the eighth anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered by his wife Georgette, his children Gordon, Steve, Glorianne, Melvyn, Carolanne and their respective families. May he rest in peace.

SANSONE. Remembering our dearest mother PHYLLIS, with love today and always. Forever in our hearts, Liliana, Maria and Louis.

STAGNO NAVARRA – FRANK. Unfading memories of a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather on the fourth anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Deeply missed by his wife Maria, children Natalie and Pierre and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

STORACE. In loving memory of PAUL, today the 46th anniversary of his death. Sadly missed by his son Joseph, his daughters Marie Soler and Geraldine Critien and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest. A prayer is solicited.

TABONE. Cherished and loving memories of ROSALIND, today being the fourth anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her husband John and her children Philip and Nadine, her brother Joseph and sister Mary Rose Farrugia, family and friends.

TABONE – ROSALIND, née Farrugia. In ever loving memory of a dear sister on her fourth anniversary. Joe and Mary Rose and family.

VELLA HABER. Unfading memories of KELINU, a dearest and much beloved husband, father and grandfather, on the 10th anniversary of his demise. Greatly missed by his children Frances, Joyce and Michael and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT – DAISY. Cherished memories and always in our prayers.

In loving memory of FRANK BOWMAN on the second anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Miriam, Ann Marie and Carol together with their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal life.

In loving memory of PAUL TABONE on the seventh anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Ina, Mark Anthony, Lorraine and Charmaine together with their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal life.

In loving memory of LOUIS LOFARO on the third anniversary of his passing over to eternal life. We begin to remember; Not just that you died; But that you lived; And that your life gave us memories; Too beautiful to forget. The family.

In loving memory of JOE MIFSUD. Remembering with much love a dear husband and father on the 25th anniversary of his demise. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today at 6.30pm at Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Balluta. “You left us precious memories; Your love is our guide; You live on through your children; You are always by our side”. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of CHARLES J. SERRACINO. Cherished memories of a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, today the fourth anniversary of his passing away to a better life, joining his sons Ivan and Eric forever. His absence leaves a void in our hearts, but the love and faith we shared forever endure. Deeply missed by his wife Carmen, son Karl, wife Roberta and Mireille, his grandsons Paul and Jan, and granddaughter Emma, also mourn his loss. Rest in peace. Masses for his repose will be said today at Santa Luċija parish church.

TO THANK

The family of the late and much loved THERESE MUSCAT would like to thank archpriest Fr Walter Cauchi and vice parish priest Fr Joe Vella, all relatives and friends and mourners who sent flowers on the occasion of her passing on January 18. Thanks also go to those who generously sent donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza.

John and Kathryn Gambin, Louisa Gambin, Mariella Gambin, Gaby Gambin, Colin and Clare Gambin, Michelle and Chris Delicata, Angela Gatt Gifford and hristopher Gifford and their respective families would like to thank Fr Gordon Refalo and the Rev. Clergy who celebrated Mass, all relatives and friends who attended the Mass, sent flowers, gave donations, sent their condolences or in any way expressed sympathy on the sad loss of a dearly beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister LINA GAMBIN who was called to eternal life on the 26th December 2023. Lord, let perpetual light shine upon her. Special thanks go to the consultants, doctors, nurses and staff at St James Capua Hospital and the Imperial Home in Sliema.

